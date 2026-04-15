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Prince Harry Opens Up: Navigating Fatherhood and Royal Reality in Australia

Prince Harry, on a tour of Australia with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, discussed fatherhood challenges and therapy. The couple, formerly of the British royal family, face mixed reactions in Australia, balancing public engagements and private activities, including a wellness retreat. Their visit spotlights personal growth, public scrutiny, and varied public perceptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 07:51 IST
Prince Harry Opens Up: Navigating Fatherhood and Royal Reality in Australia
Prince Harry

Britain's Prince Harry shared insights into the struggles of early fatherhood during a speech at a Melbourne football club amid his tour of Australia with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Their four-day trip covers engagements in sport, mental health, and veterans' affairs.

At the Western Bulldogs training ground, Harry emphasized the importance of therapy in overcoming past issues and preparing to be the best version of oneself for one's children. He remarked on feeling disconnected because his wife was creating life, highlighting the impact of those experiences.

Despite stepping down as working royals in 2020, the Sussexes' return to Australia has sparked mixed reactions. While they were warmly greeted at a children's hospital, their visit has also faced criticism and logistical challenges, with Meghan set to host a wellness retreat after Harry's departure.

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