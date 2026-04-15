Peter Magyar: A New Chapter in Hungary's Leadership

Peter Magyar, securing an overwhelming victory for the TISZA party in Hungary's recent elections, arrived for key discussions with President Tamas Sulyok this Wednesday.

Amid his entrance, Magyar addressed the media, underscoring his stance that Sulyok should resign following the transition to TISZA governance.

This election marks a pivotal moment in Hungarian politics, highlighting a shift in leadership and policy direction, with Magyar at the forefront of this transformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)