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Samrat Choudhary: Bihar's New Chief Minister Takes Office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated BJP leader Samrat Choudhary as he became Bihar's new chief minister. Choudhary is the first BJP leader to assume this role after Nitish Kumar resigned. Modi expressed confidence in Choudhary's ability to lead Bihar towards comprehensive development through his grassroots experience and commitment to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:25 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:25 IST
Samrat Choudhary: Bihar's New Chief Minister Takes Office
Samrat Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, extended his heartfelt congratulations to BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who took oath as Bihar's new chief minister on Wednesday.

Choudhary's appointment marks the first time a BJP leader has assumed the chief ministerial role in Bihar, following the resignation of long-serving leader Nitish Kumar.

Modi highlighted Choudhary's energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience, expressing confidence that these attributes will significantly benefit the state and drive it towards new developmental milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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