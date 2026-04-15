Samrat Choudhary: Bihar's New Chief Minister Takes Office

Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India, extended his heartfelt congratulations to BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, who took oath as Bihar's new chief minister on Wednesday.

Choudhary's appointment marks the first time a BJP leader has assumed the chief ministerial role in Bihar, following the resignation of long-serving leader Nitish Kumar.

Modi highlighted Choudhary's energy, dedication to public service, and grassroots experience, expressing confidence that these attributes will significantly benefit the state and drive it towards new developmental milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)