Major TDP Reshuffle: Nara Lokesh Named National Working President

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has made a politically significant move by appointing IT Minister Nara Lokesh as its national working president. This decision symbolizes a major generational shift within the ruling party.

Nara Lokesh, the son of TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will spearhead the party's new organisational structure. The appointment marks a decisive step in the party's evolution, placing Lokesh at the centre of its leadership on both national and state levels.

Simultaneously, Nandyal MP B Shabari has been appointed as the first woman national general secretary. This organizational reshuffle represents a transformative phase for the TDP, aiming to rejuvenate its leadership and strategic direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)