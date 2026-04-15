Major TDP Reshuffle: Nara Lokesh Named National Working President
In a significant move for Andhra Pradesh's ruling TDP, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, son of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has been appointed as the national working president. This generational leadership shift aims to direct the party's evolving trajectory.
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The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh has made a politically significant move by appointing IT Minister Nara Lokesh as its national working president. This decision symbolizes a major generational shift within the ruling party.
Nara Lokesh, the son of TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will spearhead the party's new organisational structure. The appointment marks a decisive step in the party's evolution, placing Lokesh at the centre of its leadership on both national and state levels.
Simultaneously, Nandyal MP B Shabari has been appointed as the first woman national general secretary. This organizational reshuffle represents a transformative phase for the TDP, aiming to rejuvenate its leadership and strategic direction.
(With inputs from agencies.)