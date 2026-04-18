Utah Courtroom Drama: Media Ban Fight in High-Profile Trial

In a high-stakes courtroom battle, a Utah judge weighed Tyler Robinson's plea to prohibit live broadcasts and photography during his high-profile trial.

Robinson, facing charges for allegedly killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, claims sensational media coverage could skew juror perception, while prosecutors argue media access thwarts misinformation.

A ruling on the media ban and potential trial delays is expected as both sides prepare for a pivotal preliminary hearing.

(With inputs from agencies.)