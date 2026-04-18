Political Tug-of-War: Women's Quota Bill Sparks Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced strong opposition to the recently proposed women's quota bill, stating it threatened to undermine the democratic fabric of India.

According to Thackeray, the bill, tied to a delimitation exercise, was crafted as a political maneuver allowing the ruling regime to gerrymander constituencies, reducing states' authority.

He urged for a genuine commitment to women's reservation across all elections, pointing out the failed attempt to pass the bill requiring a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)