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Political Tug-of-War: Women's Quota Bill Sparks Controversy

Aaditya Thackeray criticized the women's quota bill, alleging it was a tool to diminish state voices via constituency gerrymandering—a threat to democracy. The Bill proposed increasing Lok Sabha seats and implementing women's reservation by 2029, but failed to gain required votes. Thackeray urged genuine implementation intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:20 IST
Political Tug-of-War: Women's Quota Bill Sparks Controversy
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Aaditya Thackeray, a leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), voiced strong opposition to the recently proposed women's quota bill, stating it threatened to undermine the democratic fabric of India.

According to Thackeray, the bill, tied to a delimitation exercise, was crafted as a political maneuver allowing the ruling regime to gerrymander constituencies, reducing states' authority.

He urged for a genuine commitment to women's reservation across all elections, pointing out the failed attempt to pass the bill requiring a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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