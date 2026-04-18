NDA Rally Unites Against Women's Reservation Bill Defeat

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu participated in a rally organized by the NDA in East Godavari district to protest the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill, aimed at providing 33% reservation for women in legislatures, failed to secure the necessary two-thirds majority.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were prominent NDA figures including Andhra Pradesh BJP president PVN Madhav and leaders from TDP, Janasena, and BJP. Their unified presence underscored the coalition's determination to push for women's representation in legislative bodies.

Naidu criticized the opposition Congress for voting against the bill, emphasizing the setback's impact on women's empowerment efforts. He called for renewed efforts to secure legislative support for the Constitutional amendment, which also proposed an increase in Lok Sabha seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)