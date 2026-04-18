Security Breach Allegations in Assam Elections: A Call for Action

In a significant development, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of Opposition in the Assam assembly, has raised alarms over alleged security breaches at strongrooms storing election materials for the Demow, Sivasagar, and Nazira constituencies. Saikia claims that the current security measures violate the Election Commission's core guidelines.

Saikia's letter to Election Observer Narasimhaguri T L Reddy included photographic evidence showing inadequately secured doors. The strongrooms, according to Saikia, should follow the EC's requirement for a double-lock system and sufficient surveillance. However, the current state allegedly leaves the sensitive election materials vulnerable.

Furthermore, Saikia criticized the local administration for dismissing these concerns publicly. He urged prompt action from election authorities to ensure the integrity of the upcoming vote count, stressing the importance of robust security and transparency in the election process.

(With inputs from agencies.)