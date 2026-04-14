Election Integrity Measures: Controversy Over New Voting Restrictions

In recent developments, the SAVE America Act appears unlikely to advance in Congress. Nonetheless, 23 U.S. states, primarily Republican-led, have revised their voting procedures to incorporate prominent aspects of the Act. These changes will be in effect for the forthcoming midterm elections, according to a Reuters analysis.

Key among these changes are proof-of-citizenship requirements and photo ID restrictions for registered voters. Many states have initiated measures to cross-check voter rolls with federal systems, originally intended for verifying eligibility for public benefits, raising concerns among voting rights advocates about potential voter disenfranchisement.

Despite controversies, these state-level restrictions are less stringent than the SAVE America Act and President Trump's heightened directives on voter fraud. Critics argue that these measures may impede voters who lack specific identification forms, potentially affecting the control of Congress by Trump's Republican allies.