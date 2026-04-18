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Iran Dismisses US Claims on Uranium and Talks

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh criticizes US President Trump's claims on uranium. Khatibzadeh indicates Iran's reluctance for immediate talks with the US, citing unreasonable positions. Trump's assertion to retrieve uranium from Iran adds tension following earlier military actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:16 IST
Iran Dismisses US Claims on Uranium and Talks
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Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh has downplayed assertions made by US President Donald Trump concerning uranium in Iran. He issued a warning about the future of diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

In a statement to the Associated Press, delivered from Antalya, Turkey, Khatibzadeh emphasized Iran's current unpreparedness for another round of direct talks. This reluctance stems from the US's maintenance of what he describes as an uncompromising stance.

Last Friday, President Trump announced the US's intention to intervene in Iran and claim the nuclear material, referencing 970 pounds of uranium allegedly concealed under Iranian nuclear sites damaged during past US military actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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