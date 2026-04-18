Tejashwi Yadav Praises Tamil Nadu's Development Under Stalin

RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav lauded the welfare initiatives of the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing its strides in education and human development.

Yadav, sharing the stage with Chief Minister M K Stalin, noted that Tamil Nadu is a leader in the human development index and a significant GDP contributor.

He urged voters to continue supporting Stalin's leadership, highlighting the interconnected growth of Tamil Nadu and India. The upcoming assembly elections are scheduled for April 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)