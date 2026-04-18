Magyar's Political Earthquake: End of Orban's Era

In a historic election, Peter Magyar's Tisza party has dominated the Hungarian political landscape, winning 141 out of 199 parliamentary seats. This victory ends Viktor Orban's 16-year reign and promises significant changes.

Orban swiftly conceded, as Magyar's overwhelming majority paves the way for potential overhauls of Orban's controversial policies. The election results signal a monumental political change in Hungary's governance.

Magyar's triumph has already instigated a positive reaction in Hungarian asset markets, fueled by hopes of mending EU ties and releasing suspended funds. With an anti-corruption agenda and economic revival at the forefront, Magyar is set to make bold moves upon taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)