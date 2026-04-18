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Magyar's Political Earthquake: End of Orban's Era

Peter Magyar's Tisza party has secured a parliamentary supermajority in Hungary, ending Viktor Orban's 16-year rule. This political shift may lead to a reset in EU relations and unlocking of suspended funds. Magyar plans to tackle corruption to revive Hungary's stagnant economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 23:37 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 23:37 IST
Magyar's Political Earthquake: End of Orban's Era
election

In a historic election, Peter Magyar's Tisza party has dominated the Hungarian political landscape, winning 141 out of 199 parliamentary seats. This victory ends Viktor Orban's 16-year reign and promises significant changes.

Orban swiftly conceded, as Magyar's overwhelming majority paves the way for potential overhauls of Orban's controversial policies. The election results signal a monumental political change in Hungary's governance.

Magyar's triumph has already instigated a positive reaction in Hungarian asset markets, fueled by hopes of mending EU ties and releasing suspended funds. With an anti-corruption agenda and economic revival at the forefront, Magyar is set to make bold moves upon taking office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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