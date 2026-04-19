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Diverging Paths: The Battle for Leadership in Kerala

Trinamool Congress Kerala leader P V Anvar, once an LDF member, is now a UDF candidate. Anvar emphasized focusing on the CPI(M)'s potential Leader of the Opposition, reflecting on the party's internal struggles. He highlighted the Congress's diverse leadership pool, contrasting it with CPI(M)'s limited options. Anvar predicts electoral losses for the LDF.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 19-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 15:28 IST
Diverging Paths: The Battle for Leadership in Kerala
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  • India

P V Anvar, a prominent leader within the Trinamool Congress Kerala, made a striking shift by contesting as a UDF candidate from Beypore. In a recent statement, Anvar called for attention to be directed at the potential Leader of the Opposition from CPI(M), rather than the Congress's chief minister candidate.

His comments highlight underlying tensions and the internal discontent within CPI(M), which he believes will result in significant electoral losses. Anvar, who previously exited the LDF due to differences with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, compared the closed leadership structure of CPI(M) unfavorably to the Congress's broader pool of potential leaders.

Anvar's assertions also follow the electoral bid of A Suresh, his fellow UDF candidate and former aide to CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan. Both leaders endorse diversity and democracy within party leadership as essential for progress in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

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