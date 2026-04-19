J-K Congress President Criticizes Centre's Policies As Divisive

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has accused the central government of intensifying the disconnect between itself and the citizens of the Union Territory. Speaking at a rally from Kullian to Rameshwar Dham, Karra pointed out the Centre's failure to restore statehood and tackle unemployment as major concerns.

Karra alleged that despite promises, the BJP is intentionally delaying statehood restoration, relying instead on the lieutenant governor's office to make unilateral decisions. He called attention to issues like economic distress and lack of opportunities impacting J-K residents, particularly the youth and marginalized communities.

The Congress leader also criticized the government's handling of women's representation laws, accusing it of engaging in 'headline politics' and diverting attention from key issues, including the challenges faced by farmers and border residents. He reaffirmed Congress' commitment to ensuring substantial women's representation in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)