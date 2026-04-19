Uttarakhand CM Dhami Criticizes Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill Stalemate

In a sharp critique, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lashed out at the Congress and its allies for obstructing the women's quota law amendment. He accused them of valuing party interests over national goals and misleading the public with baseless allegations.

The stalled bill, designed to implement 33% reservation for women in legislatures by 2029 and to increase Lok Sabha seats, was hailed by Dhami as a 'revolutionary decision' for gender equality. However, it failed to gain the required support in the Lok Sabha.

Dhami lashed out at opposition parties, accusing them of sidetracking with irrelevant issues, including religion-based quotas. He emphasized that empowering women from ordinary backgrounds was resisted by 'family-run' parties, who feared losing political dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)