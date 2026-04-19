Leander Paes: Driving West Bengal's Growth with a Double-Engine Strategy

Leander Paes, the renowned tennis player and now a BJP leader, is advocating for a double-engine government to steer West Bengal onto a path of significant growth and development. Speaking at a recent roadshow for the BJP's candidate in the North Dumdum constituency, Paes highlighted how the state's history has shown that a harmonious partnership between the state and central governments can lead to remarkable progress.

Paes, who joined the BJP earlier this year, expressed his dedication to serving the people of West Bengal, a region deeply connected to his roots. He believes that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he can contribute significantly to empowering residents and fostering development not only in West Bengal but across India.

With assembly elections approaching, Paes refrained from discussing his previous association with the TMC, focusing instead on his current political journey with the BJP. His involvement is viewed as a strategic asset as the party aims to expand its influence in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)