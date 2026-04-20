Radev's Resounding Victory: A New Era for Bulgaria?
Former President Rumen Radev is poised for a significant victory in Bulgaria's election, indicating a shift towards stability after years of political turmoil. With his Progressive Bulgaria party leading in exit polls, Radev plans to build coalitions and may face compromises on foreign policy and economic issues.
Pro-Russian former President Rumen Radev is expected to secure a decisive win in Bulgaria's election, according to exit polls released on Sunday. His campaign promises to end the cycle of short-lived governments and bring stability to the Balkan nation will require coalition agreements for a parliamentary majority.
Radev, a eurosceptic and former fighter pilot, left the presidency to contest the election after protests ousted the previous government. He capitalized on widespread frustration over political instability and corruption. The Sofia-based Alpha Research poll showed Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party with 38.1%, a substantial lead over the GERB party at 15.9%.
Radev expressed willingness to collaborate with the pro-European reformist coalition, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, for judicial reforms. However, he also mentioned that the minority government remains an option. The final election results, expected on Monday, could mark a significant change in Bulgaria's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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