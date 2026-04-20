Radev's Resounding Victory: A New Era for Bulgaria?

Pro-Russian former President Rumen Radev is expected to secure a decisive win in Bulgaria's election, according to exit polls released on Sunday. His campaign promises to end the cycle of short-lived governments and bring stability to the Balkan nation will require coalition agreements for a parliamentary majority.

Radev, a eurosceptic and former fighter pilot, left the presidency to contest the election after protests ousted the previous government. He capitalized on widespread frustration over political instability and corruption. The Sofia-based Alpha Research poll showed Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party with 38.1%, a substantial lead over the GERB party at 15.9%.

Radev expressed willingness to collaborate with the pro-European reformist coalition, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria, for judicial reforms. However, he also mentioned that the minority government remains an option. The final election results, expected on Monday, could mark a significant change in Bulgaria's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)