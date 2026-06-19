UK's Conservatives win local election in Scotland

The Conservative Party won a historic by-election in Aberdeen, Scotland, marking their first Westminster parliamentary seat victory in 50 years, boosting their opposition to the Labour government.

Reuters | The Conservative Party Won A Local Election In The Oil Town Of Aberdeen On Friday | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:27 IST
UK's Conservatives win local election in Scotland
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Conservative Party won ​a local election in the ​oil town of Aberdeen ‌on Friday, ​the first time the Scottish branch of the party has won a so-called by-election contest for ‌a Westminster parliamentary seat for the first time in 50 years. While the most consequential local election for decades took place south of the border, ‌where Labour's Andy Burnham cleared a path to ousting Prime Minister ‌Keir Starmer by winning a parliamentary seat in northern England, the Scottish result was a fillip for the Conservative Party.

The Conservatives are Britain's main opposition party but they placed ⁠fourth ​in the ⁠by-election Burnham won, registering only a tiny share of the vote. Conservative Douglas Lumsden took ⁠Aberdeen South from the Scottish National Party, saying the result showed voters wanted to ​stop what he called "the destruction of the oil and gas industry".

As ⁠fossil fuel prices have risen during the Iran war, the position of Britain's Labour ⁠government, ​which is focused on growing the renewable energy industry while only allowing new oil and gas licences near existing fields, has stoked ⁠division. In another Scottish by-election for a Westminster seat in Arbroath and Broughty ⁠Ferry, about ⁠70 miles north of Edinburgh, it was announced on Friday that Lara Bird had held the seat for the ‌Scottish National ‌Party.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026