Eight-year-old girl killed in Thursday's Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow region, governor says
An 8-year-old girl was killed in a fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, with at least 16 people injured and 18 apartment blocks damaged.
- Country:
- Russia
An 8-year-old girl was killed in a fire sparked by Ukraine's massive drone attack on Moscow and the area around it on Thursday, Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region said.
"Unfortunately, as a result of yesterday’s drone attack in Zhukovsky, an 8-year-old girl lost her life in a fire. At the time of the incident, she was at home with her grandmother. I offer my sincere condolences to her family and loved ones," Vorobyov said in a statement.
Vorobyov, who has said that at least 16 people were injured in the Ukrainian attack, said 18 apartment blocks in the Moscow region had been damaged.