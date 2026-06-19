An Yearold Girl Was Killed In A Fire Sparked By Ukraines Massive Drone Attack On Moscow And The Area Around It On Thursday

An ​8-year-old girl ​was killed ‌in a fire ​sparked by Ukraine's massive drone attack ‌on Moscow and the area around it on Thursday, Andrei Vorobyov, the ‌governor of the Moscow region said.

"Unfortunately, ‌as a result of yesterday’s drone attack in Zhukovsky, an 8-year-old girl lost her ⁠life ​in ⁠a fire. At the time of the incident, ⁠she was at home with ​her grandmother. I offer my sincere condolences ⁠to her family and loved ones," Vorobyov ⁠said ​in a statement.

Vorobyov, who has said that at least ⁠16 people were injured in the Ukrainian attack, ⁠said ⁠18 apartment blocks in the Moscow region had been ‌damaged.