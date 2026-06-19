Russia says it took control of Yurkivka in eastern Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly captured the village of Yurkivka in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Interfax news agency citing the Defence Ministry.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have captured the village Yurkivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing the Defence Ministry.
Reuters could not independently confirm the battlefield report.
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