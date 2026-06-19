Netherlands redirects frigate to Strait of Hormuz for possible mission

The Netherlands Said On Friday It Had Redirected A Frigate Towards The Strait Of Hormuz

The Netherlands ​said on Friday it ​had redirected a ‌frigate towards ​the Strait of Hormuz, in order to be able to ‌join a possible international mission there. The air defence frigate is currently in the Indo-Pacific region, and would take ‌several weeks to arrive in the region of the ‌Strait of Hormuz, defence minister Dilan Yesilgoz said in a letter to parliament.

Oil shipments through the strait have picked ⁠up ​since ⁠the U.S. and Iran signed a ceasefire deal this week, despite security ⁠concerns by shipping and insurance industry officials who have ​called for the urgent deployment of mine-clearing vessels to ⁠the waterway. France and Britain have been pushing plans for ⁠a multinational ​naval mission, but diplomats say Iran has signalled strong opposition to any foreign military ⁠presence in the waterway.

Germany said on Thursday it was deploying ⁠two ⁠ships to the Red Sea in preparation for a possible military mission in the strait.