Soccer-AZ Alkmaar get Dutch season off to winning start by taking Super Cup

AZ Alkmaar secured a 4-0 victory over 10-man PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield, capitalizing on a red card given to PSV's Joey Veerman after nine minutes.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 03-08-2026 00:01 IST
Soccer-AZ Alkmaar get Dutch season off to winning start by taking Super Cup
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

AZ ​Alkmaar ran riot ​against 10-man PSV ‌Eindhoven to ​win the Johan Cruyff Shield on Sunday with a 4-0 ‌victory in the season-opening game in the Netherlands between last season’s champions and cup winners. Joey Veerman ‌was sent off after nine minutes for a ‌kick in the face of AZ’s Mexx Meerdink, putting the champions on the back foot at home and ⁠handing ​AZ an ⁠advantage they quickly made use of.

Meerdink, with a bandage ⁠on the side of his face, headed home the ​opener in the 25th minute with Weslley Patati, ⁠Elijah Dijkstra and Ro-Zangelo Daal adding three more goals ⁠in ​a 15-minute spell in the second half. AZ, who won the Dutch Cup last season, ⁠took the Super Cup for the first time since ⁠2010. ⁠PSV had won four of the five previous season-opening Shields.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson ‌in ‌Cape Town; Editing by ​Clare Fallon)

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