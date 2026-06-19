Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says
British cabinet ministers are reportedly set to urge Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable, citing an "orderly transition" amid leadership challenge expectations.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Multiple British cabinet ministers will tell Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday to set out a timetable for his departure, the Times reported, after Andy Burnham's return to parliament fuelled expectations of a leadership challenge. The report said the ministers would tell Starmer that his "time is up" during meetings with the British leader, urging him to set out a timetable for an "orderly transition."
Starmer has vowed not to walk away, saying he will fight any leadership contest.
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