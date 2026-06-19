Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says

British cabinet ministers are reportedly set to urge Prime Minister Keir Starmer to announce a departure timetable, citing an "orderly transition" amid leadership challenge expectations.

Reuters | Multiple British Cabinet Ministers Will Tell Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Friday To Set Out A Timetable For His Departure | Updated: 19-06-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 19:24 IST
Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Multiple ​British cabinet ministers ‌will tell ​Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌on Friday to set out a timetable for his departure, the ‌Times reported, after Andy Burnham's ‌return to parliament fuelled expectations of a leadership challenge. The report ⁠said ​the ⁠ministers would tell Starmer that ⁠his "time is up" during meetings ​with the British leader, urging ⁠him to set out a ⁠timetable ​for an "orderly transition."

Starmer has vowed not to ⁠walk away, saying he will ⁠fight ⁠any leadership contest.

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