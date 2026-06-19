Some UK cabinet ministers to urge Starmer to set exit timeline, Times says

Multiple British Cabinet Ministers Will Tell Prime Minister Keir Starmer On Friday To Set Out A Timetable For His Departure

​Multiple ​British cabinet ministers ‌will tell ​Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌on Friday to set out a timetable for his departure, the ‌Times reported, after Andy Burnham's ‌return to parliament fuelled expectations of a leadership challenge. The report ⁠said ​the ⁠ministers would tell Starmer that ⁠his "time is up" during meetings ​with the British leader, urging ⁠him to set out a ⁠timetable ​for an "orderly transition."

Starmer has vowed not to ⁠walk away, saying he will ⁠fight ⁠any leadership contest.