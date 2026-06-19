UK transport minister calls on PM Starmer to go - FT
British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has urged Labour leader Keir Starmer to set a departure timetable amid growing expectations of a leadership challenge.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British transport minister Heidi Alexander has called on Prime Minister Keir Starmer to set a timetable for his departure, the Financial Times reported on Friday, as Andy Burnham's return to parliament fuels expectations of a leadership challenge.
The report said that she had told Starmer on Friday that it would be in the interests of the country and the Labour Party for him to step aside to allow an orderly transition to a new leader. Earlier on Friday he vowed to stay on and fight any leadership challenge.
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