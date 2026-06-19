UK transport minister calls on PM Starmer to go - FT

British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander has urged Labour leader Keir Starmer to set a departure timetable amid growing expectations of a leadership challenge.

Reuters | British Transport Minister Heidi Alexander Has Called On Prime Minister Keir Starmer To Set A Timetable For His Departure | Updated: 19-06-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 21:22 IST
UK transport minister calls on PM Starmer to go - FT
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​British transport ​minister Heidi Alexander ‌has called ​on Prime Minister Keir Starmer ‌to set a timetable for his departure, the Financial Times reported ‌on Friday, as Andy Burnham's return ‌to parliament fuels expectations of a leadership challenge.

The report said that she ⁠had ​told ⁠Starmer on Friday that it would be ⁠in the interests of the ​country and the Labour Party for ⁠him to step aside to ⁠allow ​an orderly transition to a new leader. Earlier on ⁠Friday he vowed to stay on ⁠and ⁠fight any leadership challenge.

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