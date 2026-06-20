Polish PM Tusk calls for calming of emotions between Poland and Ukraine
Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a top honour, sparking tensions after Zelenskiy renamed an army unit in honour of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.
- Country:
- Poland
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that the task of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Polish President Karol Nawrocki was to calm emotions, not to stoke tensions, following Nawrocki's decision to strip Zelenskiy of a top honour.
Nawrocki's move came after Zelenskiy caused outrage by renaming an army unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles in World War Two.
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