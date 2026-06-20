Polish PM Tusk calls for calming of emotions between Poland and Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a top honour, sparking tensions after Zelenskiy renamed an army unit in honour of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Reuters | Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Said On Friday That The Task Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And Polish President Karol Nawrocki Was To Calm Emotions | Updated: 20-06-2026 02:26 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 02:26 IST
Polish PM Tusk calls for calming of emotions between Poland and Ukraine
Donald Tusk
  • Country:
  • Poland

​Polish Prime ‌Minister Donald Tusk ​said on Friday ‌that the task of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and ‌Polish President Karol ‌Nawrocki was to calm emotions, not to stoke ⁠tensions, ​following ⁠Nawrocki's decision to strip Zelenskiy of ⁠a top honour.

Nawrocki's ​move came after Zelenskiy ⁠caused outrage by renaming an ⁠army ​unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent ⁠Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles ⁠in ⁠World War Two.

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