Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk Said On Friday That The Task Of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy And Polish President Karol Nawrocki Was To Calm Emotions

​Polish Prime ‌Minister Donald Tusk ​said on Friday ‌that the task of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and ‌Polish President Karol ‌Nawrocki was to calm emotions, not to stoke ⁠tensions, ​following ⁠Nawrocki's decision to strip Zelenskiy of ⁠a top honour.

Nawrocki's ​move came after Zelenskiy ⁠caused outrage by renaming an ⁠army ​unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent ⁠Army (UPA), nationalists who massacred Poles ⁠in ⁠World War Two.