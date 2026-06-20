Soccer-Cunha starts in Brazil attack as Ancelotti makes two changes against Haiti
Brazil made two changes to their starting lineup for their World Cup match against Haiti, selecting Matheus Cunha and Danilo ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez in Friday’s World Cup match against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener. Lineups:
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot
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