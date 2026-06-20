Soccer-Cunha starts in Brazil attack as Ancelotti makes two changes against Haiti 

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Brazil Selected Forward Matheus Cunha And Right Back Danilo To Start Ahead Of Igor Thiago And Roger Ibanez In Fridays World Cup Match Against Haiti As Carlo Ancelotti Made Two Changes To The Team After A Draw With Morocco In Their Group C Opener Lineups Brazil Alisson Danilo

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Updated: 20-06-2026 04:52 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 04:52 IST