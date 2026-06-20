Bolivia's Paz declares emergency over blockade crisis, paving way to deploy military

Bolivia's President Rodrigo Paz declared a state of emergency, allowing wider military deployment to clear blockades and restore order after 50 days of protests crippled the economy.

Reuters | Adds Details Paragraphs By Cassandra Garrison La Paz | Updated: 20-06-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 11:43 IST
Bolivia's Paz declares emergency over blockade crisis, paving way to deploy military
Rodrigo Paz
  • Country:
  • Bolivia

(Adds details; paragraphs 1-6) By Cassandra Garrison

LA ​PAZ, June 20 - Bolivia’s ​crisis intensified on Saturday as ‌President Rodrigo ​Paz declared a state of emergency, enabling wider military deployment to clear blockades ‌and restore order after protests brought the economy to a halt over the past 50 days. The move came in a live message to ‌the nation just hours after Paz unveiled a deal struck ‌on Friday with the main union, the Bolivian Workers’ Confederation, (COB) that aimed to ease tension.

The conflict initially erupted after Paz abruptly cut long-standing fuel subsidies to ⁠shrink ​the deficit, amid ⁠a worsening dollar crunch and talks with the International Monetary Fund. Despite later steps ⁠to stabilize fuel prices and reverse unpopular land reforms, protests intensified into ​broader discontent, with unions demanding wage increases, an end to ⁠fuel and dollar shortages, and Paz’s resignation.

Protesting groups, many allied to former leftist ⁠President Evo ​Morales, have cut off key roads, stranding trucks and choking supplies of food, fuel and medicines to many areas, including ⁠La Paz. The emergency declaration gives Paz broader constitutional tools to restore order, ⁠such as ⁠sending armed forces to clear blockades.

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