Vance heads to Switzerland for Iran talks, hopes for progress on Lebanon
US Vice President JD Vance is heading to Switzerland for talks with Iran, aiming to make progress on the nuclear issue and Lebanon ceasefire, amidst ongoing tensions in the region.
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- United States
U.S. Vice President JD Vance was on his way to Switzerland for talks with Iran on Sunday and told reporters on Saturday that he hoped to "make progress on the nuclear issue" and "the Lebanon ceasefire issue."
"Despite the headlines, things are actually getting better there (in Lebanon), and things are slowing down a little bit," Vance told reporters before leaving for Switzerland. "It's going to be something we're just going to have to continuously manage to ensure that you know Israel and Lebanon are both safe and secure."
Israeli strikes in Lebanon killed at least 20 people on Saturday, Lebanon's state news agency NNA said. Israel said the strikes were a response to projectiles fired overnight by Hezbollah.
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