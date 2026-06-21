Ukraine's battlefield shift has not solved its humanitarian crisis, IRC says

Ukraines Stronger Position In The War With Russia Has Yet To Relieve The Humanitarian Crisis Felt By Millions Of Displaced Ukrainians And Worsened By A Plunge In Aid Spending

Ukraine's stronger position in the war with Russia has yet to relieve the humanitarian crisis felt by millions of displaced Ukrainians and worsened by ‌a plunge in aid spending, the head of the International Rescue Committee said. Ukraine has slowed Russia's advances on the battlefield to a virtual halt in recent months, prompting G7 leaders to recognise at a summit last week that momentum in the war has shifted.

Speaking ‌during a visit to Ukraine, David Miliband, the IRC's president and CEO, said it was still vital to recognise the ‌impact of aid cuts, led by the U.S., that has halved the IRC's budget in the country to a current estimate of $20 million in 2027 from $40 million last year. "It feels particularly important at a time when there is this new sense of a different geopolitical narrative to recognise the brutality ⁠and strain ​that's being faced by millions ⁠of Ukrainians," Miliband said on Saturday, World Refugee Day.

The U.N. calculates roughly 118 million people are displaced globally, often as a result of conflict, violence ⁠and persecution. Ukraine accounts for around 10 million, with nearly four million of those internally displaced inside the country. 'THE NEW WORLD DISORDER'

"These historic highs ​speak to what we call the new world disorder," Miliband said, citing the impact of more than 60 wars, ⁠as well as disease and natural disasters. "There are more shocks and fewer shock absorbers. And money is one of the absorbers." The Trump administration has drastically reduced ⁠foreign ​aid and dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development, prompting other nations to also cut aid spending. In Ukraine, the IRC helps to provide mobile medical help to communities living close to parts of the 1,200-kilometer (745-mile) frontline. It provides trauma ⁠support to vulnerable children and women who have suffered abuse.

Miliband said one of the less discussed aspects of the conflict was ⁠the impact on the population's ⁠mental health after more than four years of war. Redirecting even a small part of the billions of dollars in military support provided by Ukraine's allies toward humanitarian aid and psycho-social support ‌could have an enormous ‌impact in maintaining the resilience of society, he said. (Editing by Daniel ​Flynn; editing by Barbara Lewis)