Four People Were Killed And Wounded In A Ukrainian Drone Attack On The Russiancontrolled Peninsula Of Crimea

Four ​people ‌were killed ​and 28 wounded in ‌a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of ‌Crimea, the Russian-installed ‌governor said. Separately, local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region said ⁠a ​Ukrainian ⁠drone attack killed one ⁠person on a passenger ferry ​and set an oil ⁠terminal ablaze.

The ferry service ⁠across ​the Kerch Strait, separating Crimea from ⁠the Krasnodar region, has ⁠been ⁠temporarily suspended, the authorities said.