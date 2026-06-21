Ukraine drone attacks kill five in Crimea, Krasnodar region, Russian authorities say
A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-controlled Crimea and the Krasnodar region has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with a ferry service temporarily suspended.
- Country:
- Russia
Four people were killed and 28 wounded in a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of Crimea, the Russian-installed governor said. Separately, local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person on a passenger ferry and set an oil terminal ablaze.
The ferry service across the Kerch Strait, separating Crimea from the Krasnodar region, has been temporarily suspended, the authorities said.