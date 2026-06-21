Ukraine drone attacks kill five in Crimea, Krasnodar region, Russian authorities say

A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian-controlled Crimea and the Krasnodar region has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with a ferry service temporarily suspended.

Reuters | Four People Were Killed And Wounded In A Ukrainian Drone Attack On The Russiancontrolled Peninsula Of Crimea | Updated: 21-06-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 12:19 IST
Ukraine drone attacks kill five in Crimea, Krasnodar region, Russian authorities say
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

Four ​people ‌were killed ​and 28 wounded in ‌a Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian-controlled peninsula of ‌Crimea, the Russian-installed ‌governor said. Separately, local authorities in Russia's Krasnodar region said ⁠a ​Ukrainian ⁠drone attack killed one ⁠person on a passenger ferry ​and set an oil ⁠terminal ablaze.

The ferry service ⁠across ​the Kerch Strait, separating Crimea from ⁠the Krasnodar region, has ⁠been ⁠temporarily suspended, the authorities said.

TRENDING

1
Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protests

Bolivia signs deal with labor union after 50 days of anti-government protest...

Bolivia
2
Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Soccer-How many points are needed to advance to the World Cup knockouts?

Canada
3
Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia confirms first case of H5 bird flu

Australia
4
Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Woman killed, 1,700 evacuated in beach hotel fire in Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Kenya Plans to Stay Ahead of Inflation, Debt, and Climate Crises with a New Forecast Model

Air Pollution Costs 5% of Global GDP, Yet Receives Just 1% of Development Funding: UNDP Report

ADB Warns Climate Change Is Triggering a Silent Mental Health Crisis Across Asia-Pacific

The Sustainability Trap: Why Cities Can’t Escape Bad Urban Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026