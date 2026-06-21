Trump says Starmer will resign as UK prime minister

Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Will Step Down From His Post

Embattled ​British Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer will step down from his ‌post, U.S. President Donald ‌Trump posted on Sunday.

"Keir Starmer will ⁠resign ​as ⁠Prime Minister of The ⁠United Kingdom," Trump wrote ​on Truth Social. "He ⁠failed badly on two very ⁠important ​subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN ⁠NORTH SEA OIL!). I ⁠wish ⁠him well!"