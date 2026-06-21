Trump says Starmer will resign as UK prime minister
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his resignation, according to a post by U.S. President Donald Trump on social media platform Truth Social.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will step down from his post, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Sunday.
"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"
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