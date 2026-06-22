US military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing two
The US military has struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people it claims were "male narco-terrorists," sparking criticism from rights groups as "extrajudicial killings".
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. military said on Sunday that it struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, alleging that the vessel struck was operated by "designated terrorist organizations" that it did not identify.
The U.S. Southern Command said that no U.S. military forces were harmed. It described those killed as "male narco-terrorists," without offering details.
This is the latest such attack condemned by rights groups as "extrajudicial killings" and which the Trump administration says are aimed at "narco-terrorists."