US military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing two

The US military has struck a vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people it claims were "male narco-terrorists," sparking criticism from rights groups as "extrajudicial killings".

Reuters | The Us Military Said On Sunday That It Struck A Vessel In The Caribbean | Updated: 22-06-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 07:54 IST
US military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing two
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The ​U.S. ​military said ‌on Sunday ​that it struck a ‌vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, alleging that the ‌vessel struck was operated ‌by "designated terrorist organizations" that it did not identify.

The U.S. ⁠Southern ​Command ⁠said that no U.S. military ⁠forces were harmed. It described those ​killed as "male narco-terrorists," without offering ⁠details.

This is the latest ⁠such ​attack condemned by rights groups as "extrajudicial ⁠killings" and which the Trump ⁠administration ⁠says are aimed at "narco-terrorists."

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