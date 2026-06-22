US military says it struck vessel in Caribbean, killing two

The Us Military Said On Sunday That It Struck A Vessel In The Caribbean

The ​U.S. ​military said ‌on Sunday ​that it struck a ‌vessel in the Caribbean, killing two people, alleging that the ‌vessel struck was operated ‌by "designated terrorist organizations" that it did not identify.

The U.S. ⁠Southern ​Command ⁠said that no U.S. military ⁠forces were harmed. It described those ​killed as "male narco-terrorists," without offering ⁠details.

This is the latest ⁠such ​attack condemned by rights groups as "extrajudicial ⁠killings" and which the Trump ⁠administration ⁠says are aimed at "narco-terrorists."