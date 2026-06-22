Three killed and five injured in school shooting in central Philippines
A school shooting in the central Philippines has left three people dead and five injured, with one suspect arrested and another still at large.
- Country:
- Philippines
Three people were killed and five injured in a school shooting in the central Philippines, Philippine police said on Monday.
Police said one suspect has been arrested and another remains at large.
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