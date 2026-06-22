Cricket-England docked 12 WTC points for slow over-rate in Oval test

England's World Test Championship (WTC) final hopes suffered a setback after being docked 12 points for a slow over-rate in their defeat by New Zealand at The Oval.

Reuters | Englands Dreams Of A Maiden Appearance In The World Test Championship Wtc Final Suffered A Blow After They Were Docked Points For Their Slow Overrate In The Comprehensive Defeat By New Zealand At The Oval On Sunday New Zealand Levelled The Threetest Series With A Run Victory Against England | Updated: 22-06-2026 09:44 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 09:44 IST
Cricket-England docked 12 WTC points for slow over-rate in Oval test
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • England

England's dreams of a ​maiden appearance in the ​World Test Championship (WTC) final ‌suffered a ​blow after they were docked 12 points for their slow over-rate in the ‌comprehensive defeat by New Zealand at The Oval on Sunday. New Zealand levelled the three-test series with a 253-run victory against England, who were ‌found 12 overs short of the target. The home side ‌have been fined 50% of their match fees but losing 12 WTC points will sting more.

"England interim captain Joe Root admitted the offence and accepted ⁠the ​proposed sanction, eliminating ⁠the need for a formal hearing," the governing International Cricket Council said ⁠in a statement. England remain seventh in the WTC standings but their points ​percentage dropped from 34.72 to 26.38. The top two teams ⁠in the standings, positions currently held by Australia and South Africa, will face ⁠off ​in the WTC final at Lord's next year. Regular captain Ben Stokes will return to lead England in the ⁠third and final test against New Zealand in Nottingham. All-rounder Stokes and ⁠fast bowler ⁠Gus Atkinson were suspended from the second test after a curfew breach at a London nightclub.

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