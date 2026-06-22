Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to launch state-wide outreach campaign amid rebellion buzz in UBT Sena

As per the schedule shared by UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 10:48 IST
Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to launch state-wide outreach campaign amid rebellion buzz in UBT Sena
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid rebellion buzz within the party, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to begin a Maharashtra-wide outreach campaign to meet party workers in the constituencies, including those of the rebel party MPs. As per the schedule shared by UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray will begin the campaign on June 27 with his Yavatmal visit, followed by Washim in Vidarbha and Hingoli in the Marathwada region. On June 28, he will visit Parbhani and Dharashiv, followed by Shirdi on June 29.

Yavatmal-Washim MP Sanjay Deshmukh, Hingoli MP Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Parbhani MP Sanjay Jadhav, Shirdi MP Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Mumbai North East MP Sanjay Dina Patil, and Osmanabad MP Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar were the ones who skipped the Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting and are likely to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. As this happened, Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday visited UBT Sena's Bhandup West and Ghatkopar offices in Mumbai and interacted with party workers.

Attacking Sanjay Dina Patil and other rebel MPs, Thackeray accused them of "selling" themselves. "Despite facing betrayal and MPs being sold, the Shivsainiks are still standing firm. I want to apologise for asking you to vote for the traitor. I had campaigned in all Lok Sabha Constituencies. I have given him (Sanjay Dina Patil) a ticket. He increased his price by getting elected, and later he sold himself. This trend is dangerous," he said.

Reinstating the party's support to Congress, the UBT Sena chief added, "Does anyone know who the president of the BJP is? No. One day, someone from Congress will be their president. They said Congress Mukt Bharat, but it is BJP yukt Congress." While Sanjay Patil is among the rebels, his daughter, Rajool Patil, met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree in Mumbai and reiterated her loyalty to the party.

Core committee member of the Yuva Sena, Rajool Patil, said, "I had come to Uddhav ji to present my side, and I told him I am with Shiv Sena (UBT)." (ANI)

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