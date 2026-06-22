Party ready to lead the fight for change in Punjab: BJP National president Nitin Nabin

Bharatiya Janata Party National President, Nitin Nabin, said that the BJP is fully prepared to lead the fight for change in Punjab, as the people of the state have high expectations from the party. He called upon the youth of Punjab to play a decisive role in this transformation. Addressing young participants during the Yuva Milni programme in Ludhiana on the final day of his first Punjab visit, Nitin Nabin said that he had come to understand Punjab's issues through the perspective of its youth.

Responding in detail to dozens of questions regarding the concerns of Punjab's youth and their expectations from the BJP, he said, "We are ready to take to the streets. You make the decision, and we will live up to your expectations." The youth raised questions on infrastructure development in Punjab, the state's debt burden, law and order, women's safety, industrial migration, the agricultural crisis, international flight connectivity from Punjab, sports, healthcare, and the lack of effective implementation of central government schemes in the state.

Answering the discussion comprehensively, he said that infrastructure development is a fundamental measure of progress in any state or country, but it is closely linked to law and order. Such progress, he said, is only possible with a clear governmental vision. Nabin added that Punjab's current situation resembles what states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar faced in the past, but they have moved toward better growth due to strong governance and vision.

He said Punjab possesses tremendous potential but has fallen behind in the race for development. "The state is burdened with a debt of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore. While other states also borrow, Punjab needs a sustainable revenue model that enables productive use of rolling capital," he said. The BJP National President further said that people in Punjab are not fully benefiting from central government schemes, which is why the BJP repeatedly emphasises the need for a "double-engine government."

Speaking on women's empowerment, he said that where women are unsafe, even governments cannot remain secure. He added that the BJP links women's economic empowerment with dignity and self-respect. He said BJP governments across the country are highly committed to promoting startups and entrepreneurship. "We are transforming India from a country that merely supplies labour into a productive nation," he said.

Emphasising agricultural diversification, Nitin Nabin said the BJP believes in policy-driven solutions to ensure holistic and sustainable development across sectors. Earlier, welcoming the BJP National President, Kewal Singh Dhillon, President of BJP Punjab, said, "BJP governments are in power in 22 states across the country. The party has proven its governance model, and this report card will be presented before the people of Punjab as we fight to resolve their issues."

Speaking during the program, Parminder Singh Brar, General Secretary of the BJP Punjab, said that Punjab appears to have fallen under a shadow. He alleged that Bhagwant Mann, despite projecting the image of Bhagat Singh, had performed worse than the British rulers. He said Punjab needs a double-engine government for progress and prosperity. Also present on the dais were Punjab BJP President Kewal Singh Dhillon, BJP National General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Chugh, and the party's co-incharge for Punjab affairs Narendra Raina. (ANI)