US House committee reaches bipartisan agreement on youth social media rules

The ‌U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee reached a bipartisan agreement on ‌regulating youth social media use, the ‌committee's leaders said in a statement on Monday. Republican Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie ⁠and ​top committee ⁠Democrat Frank Pallone did not release ⁠details about the deal, saying it ​would "hold Big Tech accountable." "We worked ⁠across the aisle for many ⁠months ​and have now found common ground on policies to ⁠significantly improve the digital environment for kids,” ⁠Guthrie ⁠and Pallone said in a joint statement.