US judge blocks subpoenas to Minnesota officials in DOJ immigration probe
A US judge has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to compel information from Minnesota officials, including the state's Democratic governor, in an immigration enforcement investigation.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has quashed President Donald Trump's administration's attempt to compel information from several officials in Minnesota, including the state's Democratic governor, as part of an investigation into whether their opposition to immigration enforcement amounted to a crime, according to a court order made public on Monday.
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