US judge blocks subpoenas to Minnesota officials in DOJ immigration probe

A Us Judge Has Quashed President Donald Trumps Administrations Attempt To Compel Information From Several Officials In Minnesota

​A ‌U.S. judge ​has quashed President ‌Donald Trump's administration's attempt to compel information ‌from several ‌officials in Minnesota, including the state's ⁠Democratic ​governor, ⁠as part of an investigation ⁠into whether ​their opposition to immigration enforcement ⁠amounted to ⁠a ​crime, according to a ⁠court order made public ⁠on ⁠Monday.