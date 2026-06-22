US judge blocks subpoenas to Minnesota officials in DOJ immigration probe

A US judge has quashed the Trump administration's attempt to compel information from Minnesota officials, including the state's Democratic governor, in an investigation into immigration enforcement opposition.

Reuters | A Us Judge Has Quashed President Donald Trumps Administrations Attempt To Compel Information From Several Officials In Minnesota | Updated: 22-06-2026 22:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2026 22:25 IST
US judge blocks subpoenas to Minnesota officials in DOJ immigration probe
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

​A U.S. ‌judge has ​quashed President Donald Trump's administration's attempt to compel information from ‌several officials in Minnesota, including the state's Democratic governor, as part of an investigation into whether ‌their opposition to immigration enforcement amounted to ‌a crime, according to a court order made public on Monday. The ruling by Minnesota-based U.S. District ⁠Judge ​Patrick Schiltz ⁠is a significant blow to a Justice Department investigation ⁠started at the height of the Trump administration's ​immigration crackdown in Minneapolis in January.

The subpoenas, issued ⁠to state and local offices, sought to gather ⁠information ​on whether Democratic officials had impeded immigration enforcement in their public resistance to ⁠the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of agents ⁠to ⁠round up migrants accused of living illegally in the United States.

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