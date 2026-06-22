US judge blocks subpoenas to Minnesota officials in DOJ immigration probe
A US judge has quashed the Trump administration's attempt to compel information from Minnesota officials, including the state's Democratic governor, in an investigation into immigration enforcement opposition.
- Country:
- United States
A U.S. judge has quashed President Donald Trump's administration's attempt to compel information from several officials in Minnesota, including the state's Democratic governor, as part of an investigation into whether their opposition to immigration enforcement amounted to a crime, according to a court order made public on Monday. The ruling by Minnesota-based U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz is a significant blow to a Justice Department investigation started at the height of the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Minneapolis in January.
The subpoenas, issued to state and local offices, sought to gather information on whether Democratic officials had impeded immigration enforcement in their public resistance to the Trump administration's deployment of thousands of agents to round up migrants accused of living illegally in the United States.
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