Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal

US President Donald Trump has threatened to take action against Iran if it fails to adhere to a recently signed interim agreement, stating "I will do what I have to do."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-06-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 02:01 IST
Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Monday "I will do what I have to do" if Iran does ‌not stick to its agreement with Washington. "If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do ‌what I have to do," Trump told reporters. Trump and Iranian ‌President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim U.S.-Iran deal last week, more than three months after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran and Iran responded with ⁠its ​own attacks on Israel ⁠and Gulf states with U.S. bases. Trump said on Monday Iran was ⁠supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food exclusively from ​the United States. "All that money's coming back in the ⁠form of purchases of food which they desperately need. They have 91 million ⁠people, ​they can't feed them. So, the money that we lift is going to go to our farmers," Trump asserted. U.S.-Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran and Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed thousands and ⁠displaced millions. ⁠The Iran war has also shaken markets around the world and raised global oil prices.

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