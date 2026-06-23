Trump: 'I will do what I have to do' if Iran does not stick to deal

U.S. President ‌Donald Trump said ​on Monday "I will do what I have to do" if Iran does ‌not stick to its agreement with Washington. "If Iran doesn't live up to their agreement, or if they're not behaving, I will do ‌what I have to do," Trump told reporters. Trump and Iranian ‌President Masoud Pezeshkian signed an interim U.S.-Iran deal last week, more than three months after the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran and Iran responded with ⁠its ​own attacks on Israel ⁠and Gulf states with U.S. bases. Trump said on Monday Iran was ⁠supposed to use the money being unfrozen to buy food exclusively from ​the United States. "All that money's coming back in the ⁠form of purchases of food which they desperately need. They have 91 million ⁠people, ​they can't feed them. So, the money that we lift is going to go to our farmers," Trump asserted. U.S.-Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran and Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed thousands and ⁠displaced millions. ⁠The Iran war has also shaken markets around the world and raised global oil prices.