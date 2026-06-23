North Korea's Kim says the country to exercise its position as nuclear state, KCNA reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that exercising the country's nuclear position is necessary to cope with the unpredictable global security situation.
- Country:
- North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said exercising the country's position as a nuclear weapons state is the only way to cope with an unpredictable and complicated global security situation, KCNA state news agency reported on Tuesday.
Kim spoke at a Central Committee meeting of the ruling Workers' Party, KCNA said.
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