North Korea's Kim says the country to exercise its position as nuclear state, KCNA reports

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stated that exercising the country's nuclear position is necessary to cope with the unpredictable global security situation.

Reuters | North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Said Exercising The Countrys Position As A Nuclear Weapons State Is The Only Way To Cope With An Unpredictable And Complicated Global Security Situation | Updated: 23-06-2026 03:12 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 03:12 IST
North Korea's Kim says the country to exercise its position as nuclear state, KCNA reports
Kim Jong Un
  • Country:
  • North Korea

​North ‌Korean leader ​Kim Jong ‌Un said exercising the country's position as a ‌nuclear weapons state ‌is the only way to cope ⁠with ​an ⁠unpredictable and complicated global ⁠security situation, KCNA ​state news agency reported on ⁠Tuesday.

Kim spoke ⁠at ​a Central Committee meeting ⁠of the ruling Workers' Party, ⁠KCNA ⁠said.

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