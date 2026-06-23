Ukraine's PM to head delegation at reconstruction conference in Poland
Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will lead a delegation to a reconstruction conference in Poland, despite escalating tensions over a disputed Ukrainian military unit's name.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, will head a delegation to a major reconstruction conference in Poland this week, amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the two nations over the name of a Ukrainian military unit.
"The Ukrainian delegation at the conference will include representatives of Ukrainian business, heads of state-owned companies, representatives of our communities from across the country, and, of course, government officials and members of parliament," Svyrydenko said.
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