Ukraine's ​Prime ‌Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, ​will head a ‌delegation to a major reconstruction conference in Poland this week, ‌amid escalating diplomatic tensions ‌between the two nations over the name of ⁠a ​Ukrainian military ⁠unit.

"The Ukrainian delegation at ⁠the conference will include representatives ​of Ukrainian business, heads ⁠of state-owned companies, representatives of ⁠our ​communities from across the country, and, of ⁠course, government officials and ⁠members ⁠of parliament," Svyrydenko said.