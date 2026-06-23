Ukraine's PM to head delegation at reconstruction conference in Poland

Ukraine's Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko will lead a delegation to a reconstruction conference in Poland, despite escalating tensions over a disputed Ukrainian military unit's name.

Reuters | Ukraines Prime Minister | Updated: 23-06-2026 16:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 16:13 IST
Ukraine's PM to head delegation at reconstruction conference in Poland
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's ​Prime ‌Minister, Yulia Svyrydenko, ​will head a ‌delegation to a major reconstruction conference in Poland this week, ‌amid escalating diplomatic tensions ‌between the two nations over the name of ⁠a ​Ukrainian military ⁠unit.

"The Ukrainian delegation at ⁠the conference will include representatives ​of Ukrainian business, heads ⁠of state-owned companies, representatives of ⁠our ​communities from across the country, and, of ⁠course, government officials and ⁠members ⁠of parliament," Svyrydenko said.

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