AI Could Boost Poland’s Economy by Up to 12% by 2035

Artificial intelligence has the potential to become a major driver of economic growth in Poland, with a new World Bank Group report estimating that the technology could increase the country's real gross domestic product by between 1.3 per cent and 12.1 per cent by 2035.

The report, Navigating the Age of AI: Implications for Poland's Economy, suggests that the size of the economic gains will depend on how quickly businesses adopt AI, how effectively workers adapt to changing job requirements, and whether public policies support the transition. Researchers say productivity benefits from AI could begin emerging within the next three years, though achieving the highest gains will require significant investment and long-term planning.

Adoption Remains Low but Potential Is High

Despite growing global interest in artificial intelligence, only 8 per cent of Polish firms currently use AI technologies. The World Bank notes that access to AI tools alone will not guarantee stronger economic performance. The biggest benefits are expected to come from companies that successfully integrate AI into their operations, improve management practices and adapt business models to take advantage of new technologies. Ary Naïm, the World Bank Group's Country Manager for Poland, said the country is well-positioned to use AI as a source of productivity, job creation and economic growth.

He emphasized that future success will depend on investments in digital infrastructure, energy systems, education and workforce skills, alongside policies that help workers adapt to technological change. The report identifies Poland's business services sector as one of the areas likely to experience some of the earliest effects of AI adoption, particularly as routine administrative and analytical tasks become increasingly automated.

Changes to Work Rather Than the Economy

According to the report, AI is unlikely to dramatically alter the overall structure of Poland's economy. Instead, its greatest impact may come through changes in how work is organized and performed. As firms adopt AI tools, workers are expected to shift between occupations, roles and tasks rather than being replaced on a large scale. Many jobs will evolve as employees work alongside AI systems to perform higher-value activities.

This transition will create demand for new skills and continuous learning opportunities. The report highlights the importance of reskilling programmes, active labour market initiatives and support mechanisms that help workers move into emerging occupations. Adaptation challenges are expected to differ across groups. Factors such as age, skill level and gender may influence how easily workers adjust to technological change, making targeted support an important part of the transition process.

Policies Will Shape Who Benefits

The World Bank warns that the economic gains generated by AI will not automatically be shared equally across society. Because productivity improvements often benefit investors and capital owners first, governments will play an important role in ensuring that broader populations benefit from AI-driven growth.

The report recommends strengthening education systems, labour market policies, social protection measures and fiscal frameworks to help spread the benefits more widely. Researchers also stress the need for a stable regulatory environment that encourages innovation while providing businesses with the certainty needed to invest in new technologies.

Although focused on Poland, the report offers lessons for countries across Europe and beyond that are seeking to boost productivity, address demographic challenges and harness artificial intelligence as a tool for long-term economic development. The study was developed through collaboration between the Polish government, academic institutions, think tanks and international partners, making it one of the first country-specific assessments to use the World Bank's new MANAGE-AI economic modelling framework.