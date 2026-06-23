Putin says Ukrainian infrastructure attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of targeting civilian infrastructure to destabilise Russian society, amid increased attacks on oil refineries and rising gasoline prices.

Reuters | Russian President Vladimir Putin Said On Tuesday That Ukraine Was Attacking Civilian Infrastructure In Russia In An Attempt To Destabilise Society Ukraines Attacks On Oil Refineries Have Doubled Since The Start Of | Updated: 23-06-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 18:16 IST
Putin says Ukrainian infrastructure attacks are an attempt to destabilise Russia
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Ukraine was attacking civilian infrastructure in Russia ‌in an attempt to destabilise society.

Ukraine's attacks on oil refineries have doubled since the start of 2026, leading to long lines ‌and higher prices for gasoline in some regions. Kyiv has ‌said its aim is to sap a key source of Russia's war funds and show Russians the conflict is no longer distant. Speaking to graduates ⁠of ​military and security institutions, ⁠Putin made his first remarks on the attacks since Ukrainian drones hit ⁠a Moscow refinery last week.

"Strikes against civilian infrastructure — what are they aimed ​at? To destabilise society, amid such a massive onslaught, when ⁠the entire West is working for them and these drones are coming ⁠in ​huge numbers, to create a sense of uncertainty about the actions of the Russian armed forces," he said at ⁠the televised meeting. He also said Russian troops were close to taking ⁠control of Kostiantynivka, ⁠the southern anchor of the so-called "fortress belt" in the Donetsk region which Moscow has demanded Kyiv relinquish.

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