The leader of South ​Ossetia, a breakaway region of ​Georgia that is backed ‌by Russia, ​said on Tuesday that he is resigning to become an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In ‌an address published on a South Ossetian government website, Alan Gagloyev said he was resigning with immediate effect to take up a job in ‌Russia's presidential administration, and handing over the presidency to his prime minister.

He ‌said he would be helping to implement a treaty signed between South Ossetia and Russia last year, which he said would bring forward what he said was ⁠a "cherished ​dream" of the ⁠tiny territory's incorporation into Russia. South Ossetia, which has a population of around 50,000, first broke ⁠away from Georgia amid the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early ​1990s, securing de facto independence with Russian backing.

In 2008, Russia and ⁠Georgia fought a brief war over the territory, with Georgian forces driven from parts ⁠of ​South Ossetia they had previously controlled. Russia and a handful of other countries subsequently recognised both it and Abkhazia, another breakaway Georgian region, as ⁠independent states.

Successive South Ossetian leaders have repeatedly said they want the territory ⁠to become ⁠part of Russia in future, but both local authorities and Moscow have stopped short of holding a vote on ‌annexation.