US issues new Cuba-related sanctions

The US has imposed new Cuba-related sanctions targeting one individual and several entities, as detailed on the US Treasury Department's website.

Reuters | The United States Issued New Cubarelated Sanctions On Tuesday Targeting One Individual And Several Entities | Updated: 23-06-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 19:50 IST
US issues new Cuba-related sanctions
John Kerry
  • Country:
  • United States

‌The ​United ‌States issued new Cuba-related ‌sanctions on ‌Tuesday ⁠targeting one ​individual ⁠and several ⁠entities, according ​to details ⁠posted to ⁠the ​U.S. Treasury ⁠Department's website.

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