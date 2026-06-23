Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say

An evacuation ​plan to ‌enable hundreds of ​ships with some 11,000 seafarers stranded in ‌the Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and the U.S. ‌reached a ceasefire deal, the United ‌Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday.

"We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," ⁠a ​spokesperson with ⁠the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) said, without providing a ⁠timeframe. The IMO said it had secured "the ​necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the ⁠conditions for safe navigation to support these operations".

"This ⁠large-scale ​operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all ⁠other coastal states in the region, the United States ⁠and ⁠the maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.