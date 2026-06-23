Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say

The United Nations' shipping agency has initiated an evacuation plan for hundreds of ships and 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf following a ceasefire deal between Iran and the US.

Reuters | An Evacuation Plan To Enable Hundreds Of Ships With Some | Updated: 23-06-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 23-06-2026 21:16 IST
Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say
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An evacuation ​plan to ‌enable hundreds of ​ships with some 11,000 seafarers stranded in ‌the Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and the U.S. ‌reached a ceasefire deal, the United ‌Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday.

"We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," ⁠a ​spokesperson with ⁠the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) said, without providing a ⁠timeframe. The IMO said it had secured "the ​necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the ⁠conditions for safe navigation to support these operations".

"This ⁠large-scale ​operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all ⁠other coastal states in the region, the United States ⁠and ⁠the maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.

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