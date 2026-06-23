Evacuation plan through Hormuz for stranded ships in Gulf underway, UN agency say
The United Nations' shipping agency has initiated an evacuation plan for hundreds of ships and 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf following a ceasefire deal between Iran and the US.
- Country:
- Line 3: United States
An evacuation plan to enable hundreds of ships with some 11,000 seafarers stranded in the Gulf to sail through the Strait of Hormuz is underway after Iran and the U.S. reached a ceasefire deal, the United Nations' shipping agency said on Tuesday.
"We have now started contacting the ships to start the evacuation," a spokesperson with the U.N.'s International Maritime Organization (IMO) said, without providing a timeframe. The IMO said it had secured "the necessary safety guarantees and have thoroughly verified the conditions for safe navigation to support these operations".
"This large-scale operation will be carried out in close cooperation with Iran, Oman, all other coastal states in the region, the United States and the maritime industry," IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement.