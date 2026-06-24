"Imposing vegetarianism": TMC's Derek O'Brien targets BJP over Bengal mid-day meal

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday criticised the BJP over reports suggesting eggs could be removed from the mid-day meal menu in West Bengal schools, alleging that such a move would deprive children of nutrition. In a post on X, O'Brien linked the issue to recent political controversies surrounding eggs in the state and accused the BJP of attempting to impose vegetarianism.

"After the fish-eating tamasha during the election campaign, the Gujarat Gymkhana finally reveals itself. New BJP govt at work in Bengal. Throw eggs at rivals. But deprive children of nutrition by taking eggs off from midday meals. Imposing vegetarianism. Bengal rejects this," he wrote. The remarks came amid speculation on social media that eggs in mid-day meals could be replaced with alternatives such as paneer and soyabean.

The controversy follows the West Bengal government's decision to entrust ISKCON with the responsibility of serving cooked mid-day meals in schools located within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation area. However, ISKCON Kolkata Vice President Radharaman Das dismissed the reports regarding the proposed menu and clarified that no decision had been taken on the matter.

"It has come to my notice that some people are sharing the following proposed menu for the midday meal in Kolkata. However, I would like to clarify that no such menu has been finalized, and this list has not been issued by us. Once the menu is finalised, we will make an official announcement. Kindly refrain from sharing this incorrect information," Das said in a post on X. In 2024, the Government of India launched the PM Poshan Scheme, which was a significant effort to bolster the health and education of students. The Ministry of Education has launched the 'Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM POSHAN)' scheme, which succeeds the long-standing National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in Schools. (ANI)