Tanzid Hasan's Breakthrough Half-Century
Tanzid Hasan, in his second test match, scored his first half-century to lead Bangladesh to 181 for two at lunch on day two against Australia in Darwin, reducing the hosts' first-inning lead to just 17 runs.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
Emerging Bangladeshi cricketer Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden half-century in his second test match, showcasing a promising start to his international career.
His performance helped Bangladesh reach 181 for two by lunch on day two of the series-opener against host team Australia in Darwin.
With this effort, Bangladesh successfully cut down Australia's first innings lead to a mere 17 runs, setting the stage for a competitive match.