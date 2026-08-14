Tanzid Hasan's Breakthrough Half-Century

Tanzid Hasan, in his second test match, scored his first half-century to lead Bangladesh to 181 for two at lunch on day two against Australia in Darwin, reducing the hosts' first-inning lead to just 17 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 08:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 08:21 IST
Tanzid Hasan's Breakthrough Half-Century
Tanzid Hasan
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Emerging Bangladeshi cricketer Tanzid Hasan scored his maiden half-century in his second test match, showcasing a promising start to his international career.

His performance helped Bangladesh reach 181 for two by lunch on day two of the series-opener against host team Australia in Darwin.

With this effort, Bangladesh successfully cut down Australia's first innings lead to a mere 17 runs, setting the stage for a competitive match.

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