Summer McIntosh Sets New Record at Pan Pacific Championships

Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh shattered the women's 400m individual medley record at the Pan Pacific Championships on Thursday, clocking in at four minutes, 28.01 seconds.

After a lackluster start to the meet, McIntosh, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, rebounded spectacularly to claim the first place. She finished ahead of Australian Jenna Forrester and Argentina's Agostina Hein in Irvine, California.

Her performance eclipsed American Elizabeth Beisel's 2014 championship record by nearly four seconds. McIntosh expressed determination after her initial setback, stating she needed to focus on the upcoming events. Her next competition is the 400m freestyle, followed by the 200m IM.